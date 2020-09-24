Vegetation fire in Coachella now contained

UPDATE:
As of 6:30pm Thursday the fire was fully contained after scorching 5-7 acres.
ORIGINAL:
Crews are working to contain a vegetation fire burning in Coachella.
The fire burning near Highway 86 Expressway and Avenue 50 is 3-5 acres, but several viewers have called reporting clouds of smoke seen across much of the east valley.
Cal Fire crews say the blaze is burning at a moderate rate in medium fuels.
Vegetation Fire in Coachella RPT @ 3:19 P.M. – Hwy 86 Expwy near Ave 50. Firefighters are on scene, 3-5 acres burning in medium fuels at a moderate rate. 9 ENG, 2 WATER TENDERS, 1 CHIEF OFFICER, PIO, 1 DOZER #86Fire #RivCoNow #CALFIREservingCA pic.twitter.com/ifuKd55TBi
— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 24, 2020