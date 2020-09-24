Vegetation fire in Coachella now contained

UPDATE:

As of 6:30pm Thursday the fire was fully contained after scorching 5-7 acres.

ORIGINAL:

Crews are working to contain a vegetation fire burning in Coachella.

The fire burning near Highway 86 Expressway and Avenue 50 is 3-5 acres, but several viewers have called reporting clouds of smoke seen across much of the east valley.

Cal Fire crews say the blaze is burning at a moderate rate in medium fuels.

