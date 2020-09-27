List of permanent business closures in Coachella Valley is growing

One by one, restaurants, stores and other businesses are added to the growing list of permanent closures in the Coachella Valley.
Katie Stice, the President of the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce, compiled a list of businesses that have shut down during the pandemic.
In a Facebook post she wrote:
“I have never talked to so many business owners and heard such devastation,” said Stice.
Aside from the dozens of companies listed, Stice says these shut downs affect more than just the employees of that business.
“There are so many other jobs attached to that one business. There are so many vendors, IT, web, window washers and dry cleaners associated with it. There’s a huge ripple effect that’s happening,” said Stice.
A recent study by Yelp found that, across the country, 61 percent of restaurants shuttered during the pandemic will not reopen.
Locally, restaurants are following a similar patter.
“It’s been tough. The little diner I have, JT’s diner over on Cook, that restaurant is hanging on by a thread,” said Todd Flood, owner of JT’s Diner.
While Todd Floyd is thankful to still be operating in Palm Desert, he says his restaurant is ready to welcome more guests indoors.
“When you say 25 percent of your capacity, it’s not enough to keep the doors open. The way we do things now, you’re in a very safe environment in restaurants. We’re sanitizing like crazy, you’ve got a server that’s wearing a mask and gloves,” said Flood.
To Help business owners like Todd, Katie says Riverside County should be following a personalized plan made by local representatives, instead of statewide guidelines.
She also is making sure businesses have up to date information on restrictions, loan availability, and is currently working with legislators to make sure business concerns are heard.
“We’re meeting with Melissa Melendez tomorrow via zoom. We’ve met with Chad Mayes. We’re really trying to make sure that they’re constantly hearing all of the other pieces of loss and struggle that are happening in the community in addition to COVID,” said Stice.