Students Kayak Across The Salton Sea For A Purpose

A group of Coachella Valley students are trying to bring more awareness to the troubles in and around the Salton Sea. They are doing it by kayaking across the now polluted water, where many once use to boat and jet ski.

The goal is to gain the support of both federal and state leaders on this lingering issue. Early Saturday morning, three Coachella Valley students took to the waters of the Salton Sea on an important mission.

“We just wanted to raise awareness to help the people who live here, make a statement that this is the biggest lake in California and we really need to help fix it and do a change because it is our generation and the ones below us that are going to get highly affected by it,” said Evelyn Garcia, Senior at Desert Mirage High School.

“It’s so beautiful and it has so much to offer, but right now it’s not good and it’s hurting people around it,” said Layton Jones, Senior at Palm Desert High School.

The Salton Sea was once a thriving place with many traveling from all over to enjoy the water, and these students are hoping it will thrive once again.

“When it was nice, people used to come out, there were hundreds of boats people were fishing, so much life down there,” said Clayton Jones, Junior at Palm Desert High School.

Local leaders also reminisced on the happening days of the Salton Sea.

“I wasn’t here that long ago but I to have seen the wonderful black and white photos of the Hollywood with them water skiing in the water and cross-craft boats and all sorts of wonderful things,” said Rita Lamb, Councilmember of Cathedral City.

Kayaking across the Salton Sea is just the first step for these students, they plan on continuing the efforts at higher levels.

“Our next step is to go to Sacramento and to visit Congressman Ruiz and Secretary Bernhardt,” added Clayton.

And to create a curriculum on the Salton Sea.

“So students can be educated on the history, what’s happening, what we are trying to do to help and fix the Salton Sea.” added Layton.

“We know that the water is polluted and there are so much problems to it but it’s kinda showing that we are putting our health in danger because of it, that’s how everyone here is living, you know, their health is in danger,” explained Garcia.

Local leaders were invited to attend and greet the students as they completed their 5-hour journey across the sea arriving at the north shore.

“I moved here in 1981 and at that time there were conversations about saving the Salton Sea, so here we are 2020 and it’s up to us to make it happen,” said Lamb.