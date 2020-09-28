Local Filmmaker Joe Mantello on Directing Netflix’s “The Boys in the Band”

It was such a pleasant surprise to find out that Joe Mantello, the fantastic Tony-winning director of “The Boys in the Band” lives in Palm Springs and watches little old me! He said it’s a big deal to him to talk to me but it’s a bigger deal for me to interview him. “The Boys in the Band” provides a snapshot of LGBTQ lives pre-Stonewall and pre-Pride with a great cast. I spoke with Mantello about the importance of “The Boys in the Band” and why he was initially hesitant when Ryan Murphy approached him to do a revival for the stage and then in film. “The Boys in the Band” premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 30th. For my complete interviews with Mantello and “The Boys in the Band” cast, click here.