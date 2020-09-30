Attempted murder charges filed in an ambush-style attack on two LA County Sheriff’s deputies

Attempted murder charges have been filed in an ambush-style attack on two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies.

Officials announced the charges Tuesday against 36-year-old Deonte Lee Murray at a news conference.

Investigators say Murray shot the 31-year-old female and 24-year-old male deputies while they were sitting in a marked patrol car in Compton September 12th.

Murray was arrested three days later after a stakeout, car chase, and search in Lynwood that Sheriff Alex Villanueva initially said was unrelated to the deputy attack case.

According to authorities, a gun tossed by Murray during the car chase was the one used to shoot the deputies.

Both deputies, who have not been publicly identified, suffered critical injuries and are now recovering at home.

