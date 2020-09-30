List of permanent business closures in Coachella Valley is growing

One by one, restaurants, stores and other businesses are added to the growing list of permanent closures in the Coachella Valley.

Area business leaders, including the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, compiled a list of businesses that have shut down during the year.

In a Facebook post, Katie Stice, the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce President, wrote:

From what could be gathered, the following businesses have closed in the Coachella Valley. We are facing permanent job losses and the uniqueness of our community in the small and boutique business closures. If we can all be safe in a big box store with no occupancy restrictions, why can’t we be safe in these small establishments? If the rules are followed and compliance in place, let everyone be open. #WeAreEssential 1. Bonta Restaurant – CC 2. La Bella Cucina – PD 3. Kai Kou Ramen – PS 4. Steinmart – October (PS, RM and LQ) 5. Pier One – PD (still open but going out of business) 6. Evzin – Palm Desert 7. Evzin – Palm Springs 8. Draughtsmen – PS 9. Broken Yolk PS 10. Zobo & Meesters – CC 11. Vinny’s Italian Ice – PS 12. Desert Ice Castle – CC 13. Lord Fletchers – RM 14. Lala’s Waffles, Crepes & Shakes – Cathedral City location (Indio is open) 15. Ivy Palm Springs / Oxygen Hotel 16. Souplantion – LQ 17. Ruby’s Diner – PS no longer on the website in the locations section (also Cabazon location) 18. TravelHost Palm Springs 19. Sidewinder Grill – DHS 20. Wexler’s at ARRIVE 21. SPC-Sirocco Pizza Company at Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa 22. Hielo Sno – RM 23. Riviera Palm Springs and all amenities: (will be opening as Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs) Azure Spa and Salon Gyspy Rose Café Palmetto Cantala The Landing Bar & Lounge 24. EagleRider at the JW Marriott – marked out of Business in February (they have some rentals at the Harley-Davidson dealership in N Palm Springs. 25. Sip Coffee House & Juice Bar – LQ 26. Amanda’s, A Shabby Chic Tea Room – PD 27. Atlantic Fish & Chips – PD 28. Coachella Pho – PD 29. Fatburger – PD 30. Z Pizza – PD 31. Holey Scoops – PD 32. Murph’s Gaslight Restaurant – Bermuda Dunes 33. AC3- PD 34. The Lunch Box – PD

“I have never talked to so many business owners and heard such devastation,” said Stice.

Aside from the dozens of companies listed, Stice says these shut downs affect more than just the employees of that business.

“There are so many other jobs attached to that one business. There are so many vendors, IT, web, window washers and dry cleaners associated with it. There’s a huge ripple effect that’s happening,” said Stice.

A recent study by Yelp found that, across the country, 61 percent of restaurants shuttered during the pandemic will not reopen.

Locally, restaurants are following a similar patter.

“It’s been tough. The little diner I have, JT’s diner over on Cook, that restaurant is hanging on by a thread,” said Todd Flood, owner of JT’s Diner.

While Todd Floyd is thankful to still be operating in Palm Desert, he says his restaurant is ready to welcome more guests indoors.

“When you say 25 percent of your capacity, it’s not enough to keep the doors open. The way we do things now, you’re in a very safe environment in restaurants. We’re sanitizing like crazy, you’ve got a server that’s wearing a mask and gloves,” said Flood.

To Help business owners like Todd, Katie says Riverside County should be following a personalized plan made by local representatives, instead of statewide guidelines.

She also is making sure businesses have up to date information on restrictions, loan availability, and is currently working with legislators to make sure business concerns are heard.

“We’re meeting with Melissa Melendez tomorrow via zoom. We’ve met with Chad Mayes. We’re really trying to make sure that they’re constantly hearing all of the other pieces of loss and struggle that are happening in the community in addition to COVID,” said Stice.