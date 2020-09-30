Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting Teenager in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 21-year-old man accused of shooting a teenager in Desert Hot Springs has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Jaelani Wooten of Desert Hot Springs was picked up near the scene of the Tuesday afternoon shooting that left a 16-year-old boy wounded, according to city spokeswoman Doria Wilms.

Wooten was booked at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of attempted murder and for allegedly carrying a concealed firearm, where he remained Wednesday in lieu of $1 million bail.

He could be charged as soon as Thursday, jail records show.

According to Wilms, police were sent about 2 p.m. to Tedesco Park at 12800 West Arroyo on a report of a gunshot victim. Officers spoke to the victim at his home somewhere near the park, according to police, although it remains unclear exactly where he was shot.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment, although an update on his condition was not provided.

A vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description was tracked down near the park, where two men and a minor were detained, police said.

“One of the two adults was determined to be the suspect,” Wilms said. “The firearm used in the crime was also recovered.”

Wooten has no documented felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County.