Multiple mobile homes catch fire in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – Three mobile homes caught fire Wednesday afternoon, but no injuries were immediately reported.

The fire was reported at 3:09 p.m. at the Pueblo Del Sol Mobile Home Park in the 81000 block of Avenue 46, near Indio High School.

#46thIncident [UPDATE] 3:32 pm – The fire has spread to 2 additional homes, both now fully involved. — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 30, 2020

Multiple engine crews encountered a doublewide unit fully engulfed in flames, which subsequently spread to two other homes, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist an unspecified number of displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.