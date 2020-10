The Birthday Boy and the Cowboy: Zachary Quinto, Charlie Carver on “The Boys in the Band”

I love Zachary Quinto! And in the film, he is Harold, the birthday boy and the so-called “32 year-old, ugly, pock marked Jew fairy.” Charlie Carver is the Cowboy, the sweet sex worker who becomes Harold’s date. The two explain the importance of “The Boys in the Band” and which character they identify with the most.

“The Boys in the Band” is now out on Netflix. To see my complete interview of the cast and director Joe Mantello, click here.