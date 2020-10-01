Palm Springs City Manager David H. Ready announces retirement

Palm Springs City Manager David H. Ready has formally announced his retirement after nearly 21 years of service to the people of Palm Springs.

Ready’s last day on the job will be Dec. 31, 2020.

Responsible for oversight of the City’s $291 million budget, Ready has managed continued growth through sometimes challenging economic conditions to elevate the Palm Springs brand as an iconic world-class tourist destination – with the ultimate goal of improving the quality of life for local residents.

Throughout two decades in the top post, Ready has worked with residents, businesses, tourism, hospitality and neighborhood stakeholders to increase economic development and housing while improving city services, infrastructure and community engagement.

All of this has allowed Palm Springs to transform into an even more vibrant, inclusive community that continues to experience tremendous growth, despite a global pandemic.

“Serving the residents of Palm Springs has been an honor and a privilege. I am proud of the work our team has accomplished in partnership with our City Council, residents, businesses, tourism and hospitality stakeholders,” said Ready.

“I am also extremely grateful to my staff at City Hall for their diligence and dedication to performing the important work we do every day to make our city great – and to the many City Council members I have served over the years, for their vision, leadership and commitment to our city,” Ready said.

“Palm Springs has experienced an unprecedented renaissance under David Ready’s leadership,” said Mayor Geoff Kors. “My City Council colleagues and I are incredibly grateful for his extraordinary knowledge and expertise when it comes to governing a complex municipality like Palm Springs and implementing important policy and community programs that make our city uniquely like no place else,” said Mayor Geoff Kors.

“On behalf of the residents of Palm Springs, we thank David for his tireless service and dedication to our city and wish him the very best in retirement. He will be greatly missed by everyone who has had the pleasure of working with him,” said Kors.

Ready previously served as City Administrator of Flint, Michigan for eight years before arriving in Palm Springs in 2000.

This article is from the City of Palm Springs