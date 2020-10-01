Power restored following outage in La Quinta and Thermal

UPDATE:

Power was restored shortly before 12:30pm Thursday

All power has been restored in La Quinta/Thermal. If you are still without power, please check your main breaker or call us at 1-800-303-7756. — IID (@IIDatWork) October 1, 2020

ORIGINAL:

Imperial Irrigation District announced they are working to restore power to hundreds of customers in La Quinta and Thermal.

The outage was reported shortly before 11:30am Thursday with and estimated 3,537 customers affected between the two cities.

An estimated restoration time is unknow.

The outage comes on a day with temps well above seasonal normal.

The heat prompted the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, to issue a Flex Alert that will be in effect from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday. The alert urges residents to conserve energy wherever possible to reduce strain on the grid and prevent possible rolling blackouts.