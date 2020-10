Motorist Killed In Palm Desert I-10 Crash Identified

(CNS) – A motorist killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 10 in Palm Desert was identified Friday as an 88-year-old resident of the city.

Robert Heuer was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 8:10 p.m. Thursday on eastbound 1-10, west of Monterey Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol reported that a single vehicle veered off the roadway for unknown reasons and subsequently caught fire.