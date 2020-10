Go Inside Netflix’s “Hubie Halloween”

After a brilliant dramatic turn in “Uncut Gems,” Adam Sandler returns to the world of comedy for “Hubie Halloween” where he plays the title role of Hubie, the town’s laughing stock. Oscar-nominee June Squibb (“Nebraska”) joins the cast as his mom, Mrs. Dubois. I sat down with Miss June to talk about her interest in the role, the anti-bullying statement of the film, and where was it shot? For my complete interviews with the “Hubie Halloween” cast, click here.