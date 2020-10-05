Gov. Newsom announces nomination of Justice Martin Jenkins for Associate of the CA Supreme Court

Taylor Martinez

Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the nomination of Justice Martin Jenkins (Ret.) for Associate Justice of the CA Supreme Court.

He will be the first openly gay CA Supreme Court justice & only the 3rd African American man to serve on the state’s highest court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

