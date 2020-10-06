Important Voting Information for Riverside County

Approximately 1,200,000 vote-by-mail ballots were mailed to voters starting Monday, Oct. 5, for the presidential general election on Nov. 3. Completed ballots must be received at the Registrar of Voters Office, any voter assistance center or ballot drop-off location within Riverside County no later than the close of polls on Election Day or be postmarked on or before Election Day and received no later than seventeen days after Election Day to be counted.

Vote‐by‐mail ballots can be returned through the postal service or deposited in vote‐by‐mail drop‐off boxes at 80 participating locations throughout Riverside County. Ballot drop‐off locations and hours of operation can be found on the registrar’s website at www.voteinfo.net. A 24‐hour drop box is available outside the main entrance of the registrar’s office at 2720 Gateway Drive in Riverside. Vote‐by‐mail ballots also may be dropped off at any voter assistance center within Riverside County starting Oct. 31 through Election Day.

Early voting at the Registrar of Voters Office begins today, Oct. 5, and continues Monday through Friday (excluding county holidays), from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 – Nov. 2. The registrar’s office will be open to voters on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early voting also will be offered Oct. 23-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Galleria at Tyler, 1299 Galleria at Tyler in Riverside; at Westfield Palm Desert, 72‐840 Highway 111 in Palm Desert; and the Promenade in Temecula, 40820 Winchester Road.

The Nov. 3 election is a countywide election. Registered voters in all areas of the county are eligible to cast votes in this election. For questions about your eligibility to vote, contact the registrar’s office at (951) 486-7200.

If you want to register, update your address or change your political party preference you must complete a voter registration application and submit it by October 19. You can register online at registertovote.ca.gov or request a paper application by calling (951) 486-7200.