Coachella Rescheduled Again?

According to reports from Rolling Stone Magazine, Coachella dates will be rescheduled for a third time.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was supposed to take place starting this weekend, October 9-11 and October 16-28, after being postponed from its annual dates in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was then pushed to April 2021, but will now reportedly be pushed to October 2021.

The reports from Rolling Stone say an inside source, who works at a major talent agency that represents popular festival performers, says the festival is, “100% moving,” again.

NBC Palm Springs is working to independently confirm the announcement and will have a full report on NBC Palm Springs News at 5:00pm.

This is a developing story, stay with NBC Palm Springs for more details