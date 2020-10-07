Country Music Dreams and Immigration: Sony’s “Yellow Rose”

As a film critic, I love the way “Yellow Rose” mixes coming-age-story with the social relevance of immigration and the fantastic world of country music and songwriting. And it worked perfectly! But as a Filipino-American, I am proud about this film for being the first big studio movie (Sony Pictures) written and directed by a Fil-Am woman with Fil-Am actresses in big roles. In “Yellow Rose,” Eva Noblezada stars as Rose Garcia, an illegal immigrant with a big dream. She wants to be a country singer.

Take a look at my interview with Diane Paragas as she explains her passion in writing and directing the film, picking her main cast, and the immigration angle.

“Yellow Rose” opens nationwide this Friday, check your local listings. Celebrate Filipino American History month by watching this fantastic film.

To see my in-depth interview with Paragas, click here.