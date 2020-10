NBC Cares Silver Linings: Shay’s Warriors Paint El Paseo Pink Virtually

Shay Moraga, a 4-year breast cancer survivor, has turned her challenges into an inspirational and amazing success. This fierce warrior is now assisting others with her nonprofit Shay’s Warriors. This year, Shay will participate in the virtual Paint El Paseo Pink walk on October 10 to help raise funds for the Desert Cancer Foundation.