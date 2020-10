Check Out “76 Days” About the First Days of COVID-19 in Wuhan

“76 Days” is a documentary about the first days of the Coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan, China. Director Hao Wu captures the chaos in the beginning and a hopeful sentiment in the end. I talked to the filmmaker about the making of the riveting documentary and being showcased at the Heartland Film Festival.

