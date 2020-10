Manny the Movie Guy Interviews Eva Noblezada for “Yellow Rose”

I love Eva Noblezada both on-stage (“Miss Saigon,” “Hadestown”) and now on the big screen with “Yellow Rose.” Watch this inspiring and thought-provoking film for her brilliant performance as a small-town girl with a big dream! “Yellow Rose” is playing in theaters near you, click here to buy tickets and please follow safety guidelines.

