UCPIE Drive-up Graduation

A very special drive-up graduation in Rancho Mirage for the top 25 athletes in part of a program with the United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire.

They’re called “UCPIE Ninjas,” building resilience, now more important than every during the pandemic.

The program has taught these athletes mental, physical and spiritual health by teaching them how to be leaders.

Congratulations to all the athletes and their families for this great achievement.