Animal Services Receives $10K Grant to Assist Pet Owners

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A nonprofit organization focused on protecting dogs and cats awarded a $10,000 grant to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services to cover costs for spay/neuter surgeries and other procedures for pets whose owners who may not be able to pay for them, it was announced Tuesday.

The Animal Solutions Konnection — ASK — Foundation awarded the county the funds specifically to aid residents contending with unemployment and other hardships caused by the public health lockdowns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

“ASK is dedicated to helping pets of Riverside County, and if we can help those pets return home, this gives us all great satisfaction,” ASK Foundation President Carolyn Badger said.

In addition to spay/neuter clinics, the grant funding may be used for vaccination and microchipping services, according to the Department of Animal Services.

Residents who require payment assistance only need to ask personnel at any one of the county’s three operating shelters, and their needs will be assessed, officials said.

“Animal Services is committed to helping pets stay with their people during this difficult time,” agency Director Julie Bank said. “We are thankful to partners such as the ASK Foundation, who are helping us to support the human-animal bond.”

The foundation has been working closely with the county on a range of pet-oriented projects for more than a decade.

Additional information is available at 951-358-7387.