Modernism Week Fall Preview To Be Held Virtually Starting Thursday

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – This year’s Modernism Week fall preview — slated to begin Thursday — will look a little different compared to years past due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event is still aimed at celebrating mid-century modern design and architecture with a unique Palm Springs twist, just without the in- person home tours and lectures of prior years.

Organizers created seven virtual events similar to those typically offered in the preview. They can be streamed starting on Thursday at noon, and can be viewed unlimited times until the end of the month. Two of the events are free, while the others range from $5 to $35.

Here’s a rundown on the events:

— The five-segment “Modernism Week Signature Home Tour Video Series,” at $35, will take viewers on guided tours of five notable Palm Springs homes, along with their gardens and other exterior areas. Tours will include interviews with homeowners or other individuals who are knowledgeable about the properties.

— Mid-century pop culture expert Charles Phoenix will lead a virtual guided driving tour “of Palm Springsland.” Phoenix will share local hidden treasures and architectural highlights across the city, including retro resorts, classic neighborhoods and other mid-century marvels, over the 40- minute tour, which costs $35.

— A panel discussion organized by the Palm Springs Architectural Alliance, “Fast Forward: Designing the Future of Palm Springs,” will feature upwards of 20 speakers, including historians and architects, who will present their thoughts on present-day development in Palm Springs. The cost of the program, which will comprise three segments totaling six hours aimed at tackling modern challenges to development in Palm Springs, is $25.

— “Mod with a Twist” will include five 10-minute segments on a variety of subjects, from mid-century advertising practices in a discussion called “The Real Mad Men” to the infamous Bullet Bra in “Pointing to Change,” all for $15.

— A live virtual happy hour party called “Live from the Zoom Zoom Room” is slated for Friday night starting at 6 p.m., and will be the only live event of the preview. For $5, viewers are invited to socialize with other fans of mid-century modern design and architecture. Trivia, stories and mid-century tunes will accompany the affair.

— A documentary titled “Preserving Modernism: The Town & Country Center” will be shown for free. The 20-minute video details the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation’s efforts to save a historic complex in downtown Palm Springs.

— Another free documentary, “The Restoration and Stabilization of the Cornelia White Residence,” follows the restoration of one of Palm Springs’ oldest buildings, which was built in 1893.

Tickets include unlimited viewing of events until Oct. 31.

The 15th annual Modernism Week is scheduled to be held online Feb. 11- 21, with upwards of 350 events planned, according to organizers.

For tickets or additional information, visit https://www.modernismweek.com/.