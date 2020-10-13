Pedestrian Killed in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle this morning while walking across a street in Palm Springs.

The victim — a man in his 30s whose name was not immediately released — was hit about 6:15 a.m. on Ramon Road near Avenida Caballeros, according to Palm Springs police Lt. William Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said the man was walking outside the crosswalk and “wearing dark clothes and in the middle of the roadway” when the vehicle struck him.

Drugs or alcohol are not thought to be a factor, he said.

A stretch of Ramon Road was closed while investigators worked the scene.