Three ways to cast a ballot this Presidential General Election

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, voting will be different this year to accommodate for social distancing.

All registered voters in California were mailed vote by mail ballots. In Riverside County, ballots started going out by mail on Oct. 5, with the final mailings on Oct. 9.

There are three ways to cast, or return, ballots this year: through the mail, at a drop off site or in a voter assistance center.

“We want all registered voters to know their options for casting their ballot this year,” said Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer. “To avoid potentially long lines at voter assistance centers, consider returning your ballot by mail or at a drop off location. Returning your ballot early also means it will be included in the first round of Election Night results at 8 p.m.”

First, ballots can be returned through the U.S. Postal Service mail system in the pre-paid envelope provided with the ballot. Envelopes must be signed by the voter. All ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received up to 17 days after the election will be counted.

Second, ballots can be cast at any one of the 80 ballot drop off locations, including specific city halls, libraries and community centers. These drop off locations are already accepting ballots throughout Riverside County.

Lastly, if someone requires in person assistance with their ballot, such as a need for a replacement ballot or to use the ballot marking machine, a voter may visit an in-person voter assistance center from Oct. 31 – Nov. 3. Unlike polling places, voters are not assigned to a specific location and may visit any one of the 130 voter assistance centers.

Visit VoteInfo.net for a complete listing of all voter assistance centers in Riverside County.

This information is from the Riverside County Registrar of Voters