Update on Military Plane that made Emergency Landing in Thermal

Update:
The C-130 Military cargo plane has been moved to the Jacqueline Cochran Airport in Thermal.
NBC Palm Springs viewer Steve Randall shared these photos with us.
Original 10/9/20:
The wings of a C-130 Military cargo plane were removed Friday as crews continue to efforts to move the aircraft from a field in Thermal.
The plane made an emergency landing September 29 after clipping midair with an F-35B during a refueling mission.
On Thursday crews removed the cargo plane’s engines.
No word yet on when the aircraft is expected to be completely removed.
