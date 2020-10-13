Update on Military Plane that made Emergency Landing in Thermal

Update:

The C-130 Military cargo plane has been moved to the Jacqueline Cochran Airport in Thermal.

NBC Palm Springs viewer Steve Randall shared these photos with us.

Original 10/9/20:

The wings of a C-130 Military cargo plane were removed Friday as crews continue to efforts to move the aircraft from a field in Thermal.

The plane made an emergency landing September 29 after clipping midair with an F-35B during a refueling mission.

On Thursday crews removed the cargo plane’s engines.

No word yet on when the aircraft is expected to be completely removed.

View the original story here: