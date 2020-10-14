347 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 New Deaths Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 347 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6 additional deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 62,900 cases and 1,264 deaths.

There are 214 new cases in the Coachella Valley and at least 3 new deaths since Friday.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,167 (+10) cases, 28 deaths

Cathedral City: 2,007 (+30) cases, 34 (+2) deaths

Palm Springs: 1,143 (+21) cases, 52 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 256 (+2) cases, 24 deaths

Palm Desert: 1,068 (+12) cases, 58 deaths

Indian Wells: 51 (+1) cases, 3 deaths

La Quinta: 865 (+23) cases, 19 deaths

Indio: 3,850 (+56) cases, 74 deaths

Coachella: 2,785 (+39) cases, 28 deaths

Thousand Palms: 243 (+6) cases, 1 death

Bermuda Dunes: 141 (+2) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 191 (+2) cases, no deaths

Mecca: 464 (+3) cases, 9 deaths

North Shore: 145 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 342 (+7) cases, 5 death

Sky Valley: 49 cases, 2 death

Cabazon: 64 cases, 1 death

Anza: 16 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 25,939 cases.

Currently, 149 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 45 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 56,913.

Recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a four-tier color-coded system used daily to guide counties’ in loosening public health regulations.

Riverside County announced last week the state allowed them to move into the “red” tier of the state’s new reopening framework. Additional information about the formula can be found at www.covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

According to the CDPH, the county now has a COVID-19 per-day case count of 8.1 per 100,000 people, but that has been adjusted to 9.2 per 100,000 because testing thresholds are below what the state prefers. Generally, a jurisdiction must fall below a daily count of 7 per 100,000 to qualify for the red tier.

On the other hand, the county’s testing positivity rate is 5.9%, which is well within the red tier criteria.

Supervisor Kevin Jeffries said last week that the state would place the county in an untenable situation and likely cause residents and businesses to go “crazy” if there were a re-designation backward in the tier scheme, mainly because the holiday shopping season is near, and the purple tier might force businesses currently open to close again.

The aggregate number of COVID-19 infections recorded since the public health documentation period began in early March is 62,553, compared to 61,824 on Friday, according to the Riverside University Health System.

No data was supplied Monday due to the Columbus Day holiday.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 83 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 10/14/2020

Information from Riverside County Public Health.