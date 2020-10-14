Where you can get tested for coronavirus in the Coachella Valley

Riverside County health officials are encouraging all county residents to get tested for coronavirus in order to compile the most accurate data.

Both county and state officials are working to determine which tier is most appropriate for Riverside in the Governor’s phases of reopening.

Right now Riverside County is in the red tier.

Officials announced Tuesday that Riverside County is at risk of being moved back into the purple tier of the state’s coronavirus regulation framework — the most restrictive classification — because of a recent escalation in confirmed cases.

The county has several testing locations around the Coachella Valley.

All county tests are free, but outside sources also provide testing such as CVS, Desert Aids Project and MedPost Urgent Care. You can click on each of their names for more information on their testing requirements.