“Time” Director on the Movie’s Powerful Message

Garrett Bradley created a thought-provoking documentary about how incarceration is a form of slavery. Initially designed as a short film, Bradley decided to make a full-feature film after getting home videos from one of her subjects, Fox Richardson. She went on to win Best Documentary Directing Award from this year’s Sundance Film Festival becoming the first African-American woman to do so.

I spoke with the director about the genesis of the film, what she thinks of Fox and Rob, and what she hoped for viewers to think after watching “Time.”

"Time" begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 16th.