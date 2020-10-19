Arrest Made in Weekend Killing of Woman in Indio

(CNS) – A 40-year-old man accused of fatally beating a woman over the weekend in Indio was jailed Monday in lieu of $1 million bail.

Edwardo Alvarez of Indio was taken into custody Saturday and booked at the Indio jail on suspicion of murder, according to police and jail records.

Officers were sent to the 47-300 block of Monroe Street Saturday about 5:30 a.m. on a report of an assault, according to Indio Police Department spokesman Ben Guitron. The victim, whose name was withheld, was found dead at the scene, and Alvarez was questioned at the scene and subsequently arrested.

Additional information, including a possible motive and the relationship, if any, between the suspect and victim was not released.

The slaying is the fifth homicide reported in Indio this year, Guitron said.

Police urged any witnesses to call Detective Matt Gutting at 760-391- 4051. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Coachella Valley CrimeStoppers at 760-341-7867.