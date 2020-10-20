Valley resident alleges voter intimidation at ballot drop box

A Coachella Valley resident took to Nextdoor to post the following message:

“Voter intimidation. So I went to vote today at the Palm Springs City Hall. I met my friend Andy there and I dropped off my ballot in the official drop off box inside. As we walk out there is what looks like a decommissioned police car with a driver in a grey hoodie (to hide their face) and they pull slowly up to the voting area. The car was spray-painted black, blacked out windows with the word “Trump” written in white paint on one of the side windows and on the back window in large letters the words, “STANDING BY”, also in white paint.They drove around incredibly slow in the City Hall parking lot and menacing, probably trying to intimidate voters. Just feet away from my voting spot.”

The car being referenced can be seen photographed outside of a Stater Bros. at a different time, it was attached to a comment on the post.

U.S. Code 594 defines voter intimidation as “Whoever intimidates, threatens, coerces, or attempts to intimidate, threaten, or coerce, any other person for the purpose of interfering with the right of such other person to vote…”

In this instance, the resident notified the Palm Springs Police Department, who responded to the call of a suspicious vehicle, but were unable to locate the car.