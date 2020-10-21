Caught on Cam: USPS Driver Tosses Package on Doorstep, Package Stolen an Hour Later

An NBC Palm Springs viewer shared video caught on his Ring Doorbell Camera showing the moments a USPS driver tossed his package on his porch followed by a woman stealing it.

Coachella Valley resident Chris Robinson first saw the video of the unknown woman taking the package and running back to a stroller on the sidewalk nearby.

It was then that he went back about an hour further in video to find the USPS driver tossing his package.

Robinson has a sign on his front door reading, “Please no packages at front door. OK at rear door OR USPS locker only. Thank you.”

Robinson is working to have the stolen item replaced.