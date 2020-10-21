DSUSD High School Sports are Back, O.B.J. is Banned from LSU, Pelicans New Head Coach

Local high school sports are slowly making a comeback! Sports programs within the Desert Sands Unified School District have made plans to get their athletes back to training in school facilities, safely of course. All fall sports are allowed to have small groups of players doing strength and conditioning training only. A few athletic programs we know of are hitting the ground running with this clearance by the school district, as early as next week.

Palm Desert high school is getting ready to have baseball and football players begin their limited practice this coming Monday, and Shadow Hills high school also has a similar plan for their football program, they will begin conditioning training this Monday as well.

Earlier this year after the LSU Tigers won the national championship over Clemson, Odell Beckham Jr. had reportedly given away $2000 in cash to players on the field after the game. After hearing about that, the NCAA decided to investigate that situation. The NCAA prohibits athletes from profiting off of their school or likeness because only the pros can get paid. That investigation has not concluded yet, however, LSU has decided to self impose measures, in hopes of helping their case. To start, LSU has banned O.B.J. from their facilities for two years, and LSU is also voluntarily removing eight scholarships from their football program over a two-year period and reducing their recruiting visits. LSU’s basketball program is also up against similar allegations, minus the O.B.J. factor.

The New Orleans Pelicans have a new head coach, Stan Van Gundy. Van Gundy has reportedly agreed to a multi-year deal with the Pelicans and will take over a team on the rise. Van Gundy has also confirmed this via Twitter:

I’m excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team. It will be an honor to work with our players and to work for Mrs. Benson and David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, their staff and the great people of New Orleans. I can’t wait to talk to our players and get the process started — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) October 21, 2020

He led the Miami Heat for three years, the Orlando Magic for five, and most recently called the shots for the Detroit Pistons from 2014-2018. Now he will get to work with young stars, Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, and Brandon Ingram. Stan Van Gundy has a career coaching record of 523-384 in the NBA.