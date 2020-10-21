US Officials Call Out Iran, Russia for Election Interference

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Wednesday both Iran and Russia have obtained US voter registration information in an effort to interfere in the election.

“We would like to alert the public that we have identified that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections. First, we have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran and separately by Russia. This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sew chaos and undermine your confidence in American democracy,” announced Ratcliffe.

The FBI says Iran sent out emails threatening and false information, an obvious effort to intimidate voters and incite social unrest.

No word on what type of action will be taken or who may have been targeted.