Cooper Raiff from South by Southwest Winner “S—House” Talks About College and Growing Up

Cooper Raiff created one of the most honest and refreshing look at college life in his directorial debut in S—HOUSE which won the narrative feature competition title at this year’s South by Southwest. He also wrote the film and starred as Alex, a homesick college freshman. I sat down with Raiff to talk about his interest in making the movie and writing from experience.

S–HOUSE is now out in theaters and on-demand, and for a complete look at the movie, click here.