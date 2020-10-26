Culvert Repairs on State Route 243 to Disrupt Traffic Monday

IDYLLWILD (CNS) – A culvert replacement project in its final phase along Highway 243 through Idyllwild will cause traffic delays Monday and the next few days, and motorists were advised to be prepared for delays.

Crews will be continuing to dig and replace drainage channels in the area of Idyllwild School, between South Circle and Marien View drives, and the operation will require flagging on the north- and southbound sides of the two- lane highway, moving vehicles into one lane going in both directions at different intervals, according to Caltrans.

Agency spokeswoman Terri Kasinga said that the work is planned from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

“Caltrans thanks the community and businesses for their patience while the repairs are in the final completion stages,” Kasinga said.

The culvert replacement project began earlier this year, and crews are working to finish it ahead of winter rains and snow.

The mountain highway is the only route by which motorists can reach Idyllwild and Pine Cove, coming from Interstate 10 in the Banning Pass to the north and Highway 74 through Mountain Center from the south.

More information is available at http://www.dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near- me/district 8.