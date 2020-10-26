Wind-Driven Blaze on West End of Corona Spreads Into Orange County

Taylor Martinez

CORONA (CNS) – A wind-driven brush fire on the west end of Corona Monday quickly consumed more than 100 acres and spread into Orange County, threatening homes.

The non-injury “Green Fire” was reported at 12:55 p.m. adjacent to the Green River Golf Club, just off of Green River Road and the Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the Corona Fire Department.

Multiple engine crews from the city and Riverside County Fire Department were sent to the location and encountered flames moving rapidly west up a hillside, powered by 30 mph Santa Ana winds.

The head of the fire entered Orange County about 1:20 p.m., and the flames were approaching Yorba Linda, posing a threat to residences, according to reports from the scene.

The Orange County Fire Authority summoned water-dropping helicopters. It was doubtful air tankers would be deployed because of the intense winds, officials said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

