Wind-Driven Blaze on West End of Corona Spreads Into Orange County

CORONA (CNS) – A wind-driven brush fire on the west end of Corona Monday quickly consumed more than 100 acres and spread into Orange County, threatening homes.

The non-injury “Green Fire” was reported at 12:55 p.m. adjacent to the Green River Golf Club, just off of Green River Road and the Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the Corona Fire Department.

#BlueRidgeFire (Previously named #GreenFire in #YorbaLinda) 200+ acres with a moderate-rapid rate of spread running uphill in light flashy fuels. Multiple structures are now threatened along Evening Breeze Dr.

Aircraft assigned:

Large Air Tankers: T131 T103

Copters: C1 HT5AJ pic.twitter.com/DVccZgwNkb — SoCal Air Operations (@SocalAirOps) October 26, 2020

Multiple engine crews from the city and Riverside County Fire Department were sent to the location and encountered flames moving rapidly west up a hillside, powered by 30 mph Santa Ana winds.

The head of the fire entered Orange County about 1:20 p.m., and the flames were approaching Yorba Linda, posing a threat to residences, according to reports from the scene.

The Orange County Fire Authority summoned water-dropping helicopters. It was doubtful air tankers would be deployed because of the intense winds, officials said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.