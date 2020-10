L.A. Asian Pacific Film Festival: “Parachute”

Filmmaker Katherine Tolentino created an eye-opening look at parachute kids, immigrant kids, mostly from China, who come to the United States in order to be prepared for college. Loosely based on a true story, “Parachute” will stay with you long after the credits. I spoke with Tolentino about the making of the movie.

Click here to watch “Parachute.”