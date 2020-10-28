“Holidate” Interview with Kristin Chenoweth, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor

The new Netflix rom-com charmer “Holidate” starts streaming today. It stars Emma Roberts (Sloane) and Luke Bracey (Jackson) as holiday haters but in need of plus-ones. So their solution is to be each other’s dates for each holiday celebration through the course of one year. No strings attached.

I spoke to the supporting cast headed by Kristin Chenoweth as Sloane’s Aunt Susan, Jessica Capshaw as Sloane’s older sister Abby, and Andrew Bachelor aka King Bach as the suave playboy friend of Jackson. Take a look at our interview as they talk about their characters and interest in starring in the film. To see my complete interview with the “Holidate” cast, click here.