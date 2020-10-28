NBCares Silver Linings: Bighorn Cares

Since its inception in 2014, BIGHORN Cares has donated more than $2.4 million to support over 300 local non-profits. These organizations a real difference in the quality of life for people in the Coachella Valley. This year, the criteria was a little different for those requesting grants because of the many local nonprofits in need. As a result, BIGHORN Cares made the decision to fund essential workers and organizations that have the greatest need to continue their outreach to the community. It’s a “Silver Lining” to many who help the Coachella Valley keep going.