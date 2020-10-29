County launches RivCo NOW campaign, website

The County of Riverside unveiled the RivCo NOW campaign to embody the county’s movement and advancement toward the future.

The county says the campaign’s logo and slogan “Community Now. Services Now. RivCo NOW.” describes the strong sense of community that makes up Riverside County, and the innovative county services that support community wellbeing.

“Most often the first door our residents walk through for county services is the digital front door of our website,” said Board Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “The new county brand and website will increase access and engagement to local government. In particular, I am very pleased there is now a Spanish version of the website.”

Residents, visitors and business operators may learn more about county programs and services at the county’s website at RivCo.org. The new site offers improved ease of use so that people quickly get the information they need. In 2021, other county departments will reveal new websites to match the look and feel of the county’s new site.

The county’s public access channels are now available online at RivCoTV.org live streamed, as well as on-demand playback.

“A main part of telling our story is through video interviews with our residents and employees,” said Board Vice Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “Moving RivCo TV online ensures that anyone can see feature stories from county departments and agencies contributing to our community – in addition to our board meetings.”

RivCo TV also airs on AT&T (channel 99) and Frontier (channel 36).

This information is from Riverside County officials