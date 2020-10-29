PSP is Giving Away Two Round-Trip Tickets to Celebrate the Arrival of Southwest Airlines

Palm Springs International Airport is celebrating the arrival of Southwest Airlines by giving away two round-trip tickets on the wildly popular carrier as part of its new “Choose Your Adventure” promotion which runs through Nov. 20, 2020.

Soon, Coachella Valley travelers will no longer need to drive to Ontario or Los Angeles to catch a flight on Southwest. Starting Nov. 15, 2020, Southwest will be landing locally at Palm Springs International Airport with flights to Denver, Oakland, and Phoenix.

The lucky winner of the “Choose Your Adventure” promotion will receive two round trip tickets from PSP on Southwest Airlines good for travel to any of their domestic destinations.

Entering is easy – people simply must like or follow Palm Springs International Airport (@flyPSP) on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, and comment on any of the airport’s Choose Your Adventure posts, and then wait for the drawing. People may enter multiple times by commenting on more than one Choose Your Adventure post. You must be a resident Riverside or San Bernardino counties to enter. The winner is required to depart and return from PSP. Official rules are posted at PalmSpringsAirport.com.

“We’re excited that Southwest Airlines partnered with Palm Springs International Airport on this promotion,” said David H. Ready, Palm Springs City Manager. “We know local residents have wanted Southwest service in Palm Springs for many years, and we can’t think of a better way to welcome them to our destination.”

The winner of the promotion will be announced via PSP’s social media channels on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

For additional information head to PalmSpringsAirport.com or their social media channels.

This information is from the City of Palm Springs