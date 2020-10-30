Manny the Movie Guy Talks to Alexandra Pelosi on “American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself”

Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi, created an eye-opening account of one of America’s most tumultuous times from 2019 to now.  The documentary is called “American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself” and is now available on Showtime.  I sat down with the director to talk about her interest in making the film, what she learned, and why it’s needed.

