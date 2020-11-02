Riverside County Voters Set Records as Early Voting is Officially Over

“Gloria is excited to vote in the 2020 presidential election, the best part, she doesn’t even have to get out of her car to cast her ballot.She’s using Riverside County’s Registrar of Voters drive through ballot drop off. You simply hand your ballot to the election worker, they check to make sure you signed it, they drop it into the secure ballot box and you even get the”I Voted”sticker before you drive away.

Voters like Gloria love the convenience, “Great, it was great, I loved it,” says Gloria.



And the confidence of watching their votes go directly into the box at the location where it will be counted.

“I don’t have to worry about whether or not it gets lost in the mail or if it gets stolen, if you drop it off right at the Registrar of Voters, it’s there,” says Virginia Godoy of Riverside.

A father and daughter from Riverside walked up to the drive through to cast their votes together.

“First time voting, real exciting,” says Grace Eide .

“I’m very proud of my daughter, and it’s exciting to see her vote in this particular election,” says Grace’s dad, Paul Eide.

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters office has been busy.

“We’ve been preparing for months as a matter of fact, today’s a big day it’s just right before elections, as you can see in the parking lot there are a lot of vehicles dropping their ballots or parking to come vote in person,” says Yaoska Machado.

They’re already verifying, sorting and counting the record number of early ballots. Good thing they can count 90 thousand per ballots per hour.

“Almost 600 thousand ballots returned, four years ago same day, same time we had 313 thousand ballots returned so that’s double the number,” says Machado.

There are 130 Voter Assistance Centers across the county and this year there is no assigned polling place, you can vote at any location. There are also 80 official drop off boxes countywide. She says you can still send your ballot in the mail, you just have to have it postmarked by November 3, 2020 and make sure it makes it to the Registrar of Voters by November 20, 2020, or 17 days. Also, in California you can register to vote on Election Day, so it’s not too late to vote.

Whether you vote in person, mail it in, walk it up or drive through, the important thing is to vote.

“We should have a say in who is our president and we should have a say in, like, what our future’s going to be like,” says Grace.

For more information on Voting in Riverside County click here: Riverside County Registrar of Voters