Road Work to Shut Down Streets near Palm Desert City Hall Starting Next Week

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Palm Desert city officials Wednesday announced road work will shutter multiple streets near City Hall beginning next week, and motorists were urged to brace for delays.

Starting Wednesday at 7 a.m., the following streets and intersections will close:

— The intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Magnesia Falls Drive;

— Magnesia Falls Drive between Monterey Avenue and the driveway of the Palm Desert Aquatic Center; and

— San Pablo Avenue between Magnesia Falls and the entrances to the College of the Desert and Civic Center Park.

During this portion of the project, crews will be constructing a roundabout, among other improvements.

According to Palm Desert spokesman David Hermann, the College of the Desert entrance on San Pablo will be blocked off, while the entrance to Civic Center Park and other city facilities along the thoroughfare will remain open.

Motorists were urged to use Monterey, Fred Waring Drive or Portola Avenue instead.

Starting in January, San Pablo will shutter completely between Magnesia Falls and Fred Waring until June.

Once completed, the project will bring new roundabouts, on-street parking, bike lanes, landscaping and other improvements to the area.

The road work will occur simultaneously with construction of a portion of the city’s CV Link stretch, which continues on Monterey and Magnesia Falls, according to Hermann.

More information about the San Pablo project is available at http://www.visionsanpablo.com.