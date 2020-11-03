California State Assembly, 56th District Election Results

There are two candidates in the running for Member of the State Assembly, 56th Assembly District.

The district is currently represented by Democratic Representative Eduardo Garcia of Coachella, who is looking for reelection.

The district covers all of Imperial Valley (Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, El Centro, Holtville, Imperial, Westmorland), and parts of the Coachella Valley and Colorado Desert (Bermuda Dunes, Blythe, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Center, Desert Hot Springs, Indio, Mecca, Thermal, Thousand Palms).

Here are the results for this race as of 11:00pm:

– Eduardo Garcia — 28,018

– America Figueroa — 14,993