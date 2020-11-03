Coachella Valley Unified School District Election Results

Coachella Valley Unified School District Election Results

Taylor Martinez

The Coachella Valley Unified School District has three seats up for grabs in the 2020 Election, Area 1, Area 2 and Area 3.

 

Area 1 is the only seat being contested.

These are the results for the Area 1 election as of 11:00 pm:

– Trinidad “Trini” Arredondo — 4,215

– Stephanie Virgen — 2,959

– Yolanda Corona — 1,704

 

These are the results for Area 2 election.

– Jesus R. Gonzalez — 4,208

– Sergio Duran — 2,546

– Altrena Santillanes — 2,114

 

These are the results for Area 3 election.

– Adonis Galarza-Toledo — 4,790

– Thomas Tortez jr. — 3,723

 

For more on the CVUSD Board and it’s trustees click here

Trending Stories