Coachella Valley Unified School District Election Results

The Coachella Valley Unified School District has three seats up for grabs in the 2020 Election, Area 1, Area 2 and Area 3.

Area 1 is the only seat being contested.

These are the results for the Area 1 election as of 11:00 pm:

– Trinidad “Trini” Arredondo — 4,215

– Stephanie Virgen — 2,959

– Yolanda Corona — 1,704

These are the results for Area 2 election.

– Jesus R. Gonzalez — 4,208

– Sergio Duran — 2,546

– Altrena Santillanes — 2,114

These are the results for Area 3 election.

– Adonis Galarza-Toledo — 4,790

– Thomas Tortez jr. — 3,723

For more on the CVUSD Board and it’s trustees click here