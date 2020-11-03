Coachella Valley Unified School District Election Results

The Coachella Valley Unified School District has three seats up for grabs in the 2020 Election, Area 1, Area 2 and Area 3.
Area 1 is the only seat being contested.
These are the results for the Area 1 election as of 11:00 pm:
– Trinidad “Trini” Arredondo — 4,215
– Stephanie Virgen — 2,959
– Yolanda Corona — 1,704
These are the results for Area 2 election.
– Jesus R. Gonzalez — 4,208
– Sergio Duran — 2,546
– Altrena Santillanes — 2,114
These are the results for Area 3 election.
– Adonis Galarza-Toledo — 4,790
– Thomas Tortez jr. — 3,723