Coachella Valley Water District Election Results

The Coachella Valley Water District is composed of five divisions with a board member in a seat for each division.

Here is the current Board of Directors:

– Division One: G. Patrick O’Dowd

– Division Two: Anthony Bianco

– Division Three: John Powell Jr., Board President

– Division Four: Peter Nelson

– Division Five: Castulo R. Estrada, Board VP

Two seats on the CVWD board are up for election, although both incumbents will be automatically reseated as no challengers qualified for the ballot.

