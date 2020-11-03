Desert Hot Springs Election Results

The City of Desert Hot Springs has four City Council Members and a Mayor.

Click here for more information on DHS City Council

Three seats are up for re-election including: two council members and Mayor.

These are the current board members:

– Mayor: Scott Matas

– Council Member: Robert Griffith

– Council Member: Russell Betts

– Council Member: Gary Gardner

– Council Member: Jan Pye

Terms for Gardner and Pye do not expire until 2022.

Here are the results for these races as of 11:00pm:

Mayor

– Scott Matas — 1,998

– Adam Sanchez — 1,052

City Council

– Russell Betts — 1,493

– Robert Griffith — 764

– Stephen Giboney — 301

– Jessica Gilbert — 897

– Jonathan Laura — 303

– Jason Moore — 548

– Roger Nunez — 830

Here is more NBC Palm Springs Coverage on these races: