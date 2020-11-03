Desert Hot Springs Election Results

The City of Desert Hot Springs has four City Council Members and a Mayor.
Three seats are up for re-election including: two council members and Mayor.
These are the current board members:
– Mayor: Scott Matas
– Council Member: Robert Griffith
– Council Member: Russell Betts
– Council Member: Gary Gardner
– Council Member: Jan Pye
Terms for Gardner and Pye do not expire until 2022.
Here are the results for these races as of 11:00pm:
Mayor
– Scott Matas — 1,998
– Adam Sanchez — 1,052
City Council
– Russell Betts — 1,493
– Robert Griffith — 764
– Stephen Giboney — 301
– Jessica Gilbert — 897
– Jonathan Laura — 303
– Jason Moore — 548
– Roger Nunez — 830