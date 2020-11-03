La Quinta Election Results

The City of La Quinta is looking to fill the seat of Mayor as well as two City Council seats.

Linda Evans has held the title of La Quinta Mayor since 2014, currently in her third term.

Also part of the current City Council is John Pena, Kathleen Fitzpatrick, Robert Radi and Steve Sanchez

Below are election results for the races in La Quinta as of 11:00 pm:

Mayor:

– Linda Evans — 8,692

– Robert Sylk — 1,819

City Council:

– Steve Sanchez — 6,705

– Kathleen Fitzpatrick — 6,639

– Richard Gray — 2,138